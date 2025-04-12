Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 1,095,252 Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its stake in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) by 95.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,095,252 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $1,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HOG. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 172.0% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Harley-Davidson by 84.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the period. 85.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Harley-Davidson news, insider Luke Christopher Mansfield sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.96, for a total value of $88,264.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,487.80. This trade represents a 12.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Harley-Davidson Trading Up 4.9 %

Harley-Davidson stock opened at $22.55 on Friday. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a one year low of $20.45 and a one year high of $40.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.15 and its 200 day moving average is $29.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.28). Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 13.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. This is a boost from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HOG. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup cut their target price on Harley-Davidson from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Harley-Davidson from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Harley-Davidson Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

