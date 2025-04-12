Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 124,081 Shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its stake in shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Free Report) by 76.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 124,081 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in International Seaways were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INSW. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in International Seaways in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Seaways in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of International Seaways in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of International Seaways by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Seaways during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INSW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of International Seaways in a report on Thursday, February 27th. SEB Equity Research set a $50.00 price objective on shares of International Seaways in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, International Seaways currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Insider Transactions at International Seaways

In related news, SVP Derek G. Solon sold 4,400 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total value of $146,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,625.67. This trade represents a 8.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP William F. Nugent sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total transaction of $32,630.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,846 shares in the company, valued at $1,854,884.98. This represents a 1.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,400 shares of company stock worth $321,856. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

International Seaways Price Performance

INSW opened at $33.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 3.22 and a beta of -0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.21. International Seaways, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $65.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.60.

International Seaways Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.72%.

International Seaways Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 73 vessels. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

