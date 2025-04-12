Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 137,851 Shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its stake in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Free Report) by 48.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,851 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.17% of JELD-WEN worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JELD. Performa Ltd US LLC grew its stake in JELD-WEN by 1,580.0% in the fourth quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 257.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 7,025 shares in the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of JELD-WEN in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in JELD-WEN during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in JELD-WEN during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 50,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.16 per share, with a total value of $258,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,828,937 shares in the company, valued at $66,197,314.92. This trade represents a 0.39 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven E. Wynne acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.01 per share, for a total transaction of $60,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,280. This trade represents a 55.56 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 660,137 shares of company stock worth $3,996,687. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JELD has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on JELD-WEN from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on JELD-WEN from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on JELD-WEN from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on JELD-WEN from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.94.

JELD-WEN Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of JELD-WEN stock opened at $5.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $445.95 million, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.91 and a 12-month high of $21.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.45 and its 200-day moving average is $9.63.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $895.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.82 million. JELD-WEN had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a positive return on equity of 7.14%. Equities research analysts predict that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JELD-WEN Profile

(Free Report)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells wood, metal, and composite materials doors, windows, and related building products in North America and Europe. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; stile and rail doors; and wood, vinyl, and wood composite windows.

Featured Articles

