Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 229,672 Shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Free Report) by 22.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 782,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 229,672 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.73% of Equity Commonwealth worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EQC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Equity Commonwealth in the third quarter worth $326,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Equity Commonwealth during the third quarter worth about $356,000. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 117.0% in the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 24,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 13,389 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Equity Commonwealth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Commonwealth alerts:

Equity Commonwealth Price Performance

Shares of EQC opened at $1.60 on Friday. Equity Commonwealth has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $21.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.28. The firm has a market cap of $171.34 million, a P/E ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.57.

About Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's portfolio is comprised of four properties totaling 1.5 million square feet.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Commonwealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Commonwealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.