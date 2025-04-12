Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 50,018 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 75.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,605 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 50,018 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SSNC. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Financial Perspectives Inc acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $2,032,970.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,050,648. This trade represents a 49.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jason Douglas White sold 71,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.96, for a total value of $6,316,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,411.52. The trade was a 91.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies stock opened at $76.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 1.31. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.63 and a 12-month high of $89.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.43.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 18.30%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on SS&C Technologies from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.17.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

