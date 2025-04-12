Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 5,128 Shares of Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its stake in shares of Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 168,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,128 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Radiant Logistics were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RLGT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Radiant Logistics by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,565,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,187,000 after buying an additional 177,990 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Radiant Logistics by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,266,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,187,000 after acquiring an additional 518,462 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Radiant Logistics by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 516,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,463,000 after acquiring an additional 6,517 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Radiant Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Radiant Logistics by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Radiant Logistics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Todd Macomber sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total value of $227,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,377,316.32. This represents a 14.17 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Radiant Logistics Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEAMERICAN RLGT opened at $5.80 on Friday. Radiant Logistics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.83 and a twelve month high of $7.94. The stock has a market cap of $272.66 million, a PE ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Radiant Logistics Company Profile

Radiant Logistics, Inc, a third-party logistics company, provides technology-enabled global transportation and value-added logistics solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic, international air, and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload and intermodal services.

