Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 97,223 Shares of Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its position in shares of Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN – Free Report) by 64.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 97,223 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Insteel Industries were worth $1,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IIIN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Insteel Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Insteel Industries by 535.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Insteel Industries by 3,568.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,498 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in Insteel Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Insteel Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. 83.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Insteel Industries alerts:

Insteel Industries Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Insteel Industries stock opened at $26.70 on Friday. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.49 and a 1 year high of $35.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.23. The company has a market cap of $518.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.94.

Insteel Industries Announces Dividend

Insteel Industries ( NASDAQ:IIIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). Insteel Industries had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 3.58%. The company had revenue of $129.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Insteel Industries, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Insteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.12%.

About Insteel Industries

(Free Report)

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Insteel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insteel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.