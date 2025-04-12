Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Takes $984,000 Position in Finance of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Finance of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 34,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.35% of Finance of America Companies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in Finance of America Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $815,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new stake in Finance of America Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $562,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Finance of America Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $781,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price objective on Finance of America Companies from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th.

Shares of FOA stock opened at $18.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.07, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.14 and its 200-day moving average is $20.91. The stock has a market cap of $197.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.31. Finance of America Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.10 and a 52-week high of $32.40.

Finance of America Companies (NYSE:FOA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). Finance of America Companies had a net margin of 18.89% and a negative return on equity of 4.00%. The business had revenue of ($105.62) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.61 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Finance of America Companies Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Finance of America Companies Inc a financial service holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of a retirement solutions platform in the United States. It operates through two segments: Retirement Solutions and Portfolio Management. The Retirement Solutions segment engages in the loan origination activities comprising home equity conversion, proprietary reverse, and hybrid mortgage loans for senior homeowners.

