Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Takes Position in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 30,946 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CALX. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Calix in the fourth quarter worth $2,981,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Calix during the fourth quarter valued at $11,518,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Calix by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 246,199 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,585,000 after acquiring an additional 118,629 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Calix by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 35,569 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 8,348 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Calix in the 4th quarter valued at about $783,000. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Calix alerts:

Calix Trading Up 0.6 %

CALX stock opened at $33.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.65 and a beta of 1.75. Calix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.76 and a 52 week high of $42.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Calix ( NYSE:CALX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.31). Calix had a negative return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 3.58%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Calix, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Calix in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Calix from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.17.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CALX

Insider Transactions at Calix

In other news, Director Carl Russo sold 25,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total value of $953,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,164,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,563,772.20. The trade was a 1.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 17.04% of the company’s stock.

About Calix

(Free Report)

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.