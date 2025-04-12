Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Takes Position in JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 46,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.42% of JAKKS Pacific at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Lynch Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in JAKKS Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in JAKKS Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of JAKKS Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of JAKKS Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. 44.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at JAKKS Pacific

In other news, major shareholder Lawrence I. Rosen bought 15,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.99 per share, with a total value of $394,138.35. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,900,837 shares in the company, valued at $49,402,753.63. This trade represents a 0.80 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

JAKKS Pacific Price Performance

JAKK stock opened at $18.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $206.54 million, a PE ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.87. JAKKS Pacific, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.06 and a 12 month high of $35.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.28.

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $130.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.07 million. JAKKS Pacific had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 15.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JAKKS Pacific, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

JAKKS Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. JAKKS Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 33.22%.

JAKKS Pacific Profile

JAKKS Pacific, Inc designs, produces, markets, sells, and distributes toys and related products, electronic products, and other consumer products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Toys/Consumer Products and Costumes. The company offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products.

