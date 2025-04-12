Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Takes Position in Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 106,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Red Cat by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,505,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,197,000 after acquiring an additional 207,727 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Red Cat in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,527,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Red Cat in the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Red Cat in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Red Cat by 44.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 221,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 68,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Red Cat in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Northland Capmk raised Red Cat to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th.

Shares of RCAT opened at $6.16 on Friday. Red Cat Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $15.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.05. The firm has a market cap of $527.59 million, a P/E ratio of -11.41 and a beta of 1.34.

Red Cat Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of various products, services, and solutions to the drone industry. The company operates through two segments: Enterprise and Consumer. It built infrastructure to manages drone fleets and fly, and provide services remotely, navigate confined industrial interior spaces and dangerous military environment.

