Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Takes Position in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 18,438 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Sanmina in the third quarter worth $32,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sanmina in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Sanmina by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Sanmina by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sanmina by 283.9% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanmina alerts:

Insider Activity at Sanmina

In related news, Director Eugene A. Delaney sold 11,712 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total transaction of $984,042.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,495,580.16. The trade was a 15.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mario M. Rosati sold 11,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.02, for a total transaction of $979,853.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,906,975.90. The trade was a 12.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,405 shares of company stock worth $2,821,682 over the last quarter. 3.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SANM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised Sanmina from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Sanmina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Sanmina

Sanmina Stock Up 1.8 %

Sanmina stock opened at $75.95 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.00. Sanmina Co. has a 52 week low of $57.52 and a 52 week high of $91.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Sanmina declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, January 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the electronics maker to reacquire up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Sanmina Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SANM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.