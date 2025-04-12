Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Takes Position in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 18,438 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Sanmina in the third quarter worth $32,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sanmina in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Sanmina by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Sanmina by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sanmina by 283.9% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.71% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Sanmina
In related news, Director Eugene A. Delaney sold 11,712 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total transaction of $984,042.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,495,580.16. The trade was a 15.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mario M. Rosati sold 11,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.02, for a total transaction of $979,853.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,906,975.90. The trade was a 12.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,405 shares of company stock worth $2,821,682 over the last quarter. 3.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Sanmina Stock Up 1.8 %
Sanmina stock opened at $75.95 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.00. Sanmina Co. has a 52 week low of $57.52 and a 52 week high of $91.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
Sanmina declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, January 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the electronics maker to reacquire up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
Sanmina Company Profile
Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.
