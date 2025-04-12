Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Trims Stake in Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its position in Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG – Free Report) by 56.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,869 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.08% of Covenant Logistics Group worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Covenant Logistics Group by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 387.3% during the fourth quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its holdings in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 15,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 4,955 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Matisse Long sold 2,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total value of $61,200.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,814.30. The trade was a 12.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 36.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Covenant Logistics Group in a report on Friday, January 24th.

Covenant Logistics Group Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CVLG opened at $19.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.69 and its 200 day moving average is $26.39. The stock has a market cap of $507.24 million, a P/E ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.36. Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.98 and a 52-week high of $30.77.

Covenant Logistics Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This is an increase from Covenant Logistics Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. Covenant Logistics Group’s payout ratio is presently 21.71%.

About Covenant Logistics Group

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

