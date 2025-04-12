ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY) Shares Sold by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,846 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in ARS Pharmaceuticals were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPRY. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 80,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 3,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 427,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,510,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter. 68.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other ARS Pharmaceuticals news, insider Eric Karas sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,744. This trade represents a 56.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laura Shawver sold 50,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total transaction of $615,024.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 210,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,587,255.80. This represents a 19.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,602 shares of company stock valued at $1,926,541 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 40.10% of the company’s stock.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 6.1 %

NASDAQ SPRY opened at $14.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.55 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.00 and a 200-day moving average of $13.04. ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.55 and a fifty-two week high of $18.51.

ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $86.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.46 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SPRY shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on ARS Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Leerink Partners boosted their target price on ARS Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ARS Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Profile

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for severe allergic reactions. The company is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for the emergency treatment of Type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. It serves healthcare professionals, patients, and caregivers.

Featured Articles

