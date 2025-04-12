Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Upgraded by Piper Sandler to “Overweight” Rating

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $223.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.71% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AIZ. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Assurant from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Assurant from $230.00 to $224.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Assurant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Assurant currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.17.

Get Assurant alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AIZ

Assurant Stock Down 0.5 %

AIZ opened at $189.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.53. Assurant has a one year low of $160.12 and a one year high of $230.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $204.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.83. Assurant had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 6.40%. Equities research analysts expect that Assurant will post 16.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Biju Nair sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.50, for a total transaction of $604,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,708 shares in the company, valued at $3,568,162. This trade represents a 14.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Assurant

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Assurant by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,320,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $708,016,000 after buying an additional 891,292 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Assurant by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,399,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,724,000 after acquiring an additional 10,956 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Assurant by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 831,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,370,000 after purchasing an additional 156,364 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Assurant in the 4th quarter worth $143,475,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Assurant by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 607,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,522,000 after purchasing an additional 7,211 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Assurant Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.