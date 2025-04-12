Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Shares Down 13% Following Analyst Downgrade

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTE)’s share price fell 13% on Friday after CIBC lowered their price target on the stock from C$5.00 to C$4.25. The company traded as low as C$2.16 and last traded at C$2.21. 10,479,806 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 117% from the average session volume of 4,833,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.54.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Atb Cap Markets downgraded Baytex Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Baytex Energy from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baytex Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$5.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.38. The stock has a market cap of C$1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -5.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$3.08 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a $0.0225 dividend. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Baytex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -20.48%.

Baytex Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas.

