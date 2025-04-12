Benchmark Cuts Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target to $350.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Benchmark from $475.00 to $350.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Tesla from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Tesla from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $404.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, New Street Research raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $298.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $251.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $285.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $323.09. Tesla has a 12 month low of $138.80 and a 12 month high of $488.54. The stock has a market cap of $810.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.51, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.11, for a total value of $2,681,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,745,581.15. This represents a 6.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.04, for a total value of $43,162,255.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,643,400. This represents a 56.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 374,228 shares of company stock worth $123,791,123. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 243,193,181 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $98,211,134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571,793 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,011,604 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $24,566,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,203 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $14,420,248,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,661,400 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $13,997,660,000 after buying an additional 9,920,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,579,615 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $11,541,592,000 after buying an additional 5,075,418 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

