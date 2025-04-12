Best Cryptocurrency Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – April 10th

Robinhood Markets, Bitdeer Technologies Group, and MoneyLion are the three Cryptocurrency stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cryptocurrency stocks are shares of companies that are directly or indirectly involved in the digital currency and blockchain industries. These stocks allow investors to gain exposure to the potential growth of the cryptocurrency market without having to directly purchase or manage digital currencies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cryptocurrency stocks within the last several days.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOOD traded down $3.28 on Thursday, hitting $38.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,699,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,460,978. Robinhood Markets has a 1 year low of $13.98 and a 1 year high of $66.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.23. The company has a market capitalization of $34.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.17.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR)

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

BTDR traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.34. The stock had a trading volume of 3,175,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,297,075. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.83 and a 200 day moving average of $13.46. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a 1 year low of $5.23 and a 1 year high of $26.99. The company has a market cap of $822.05 million, a P/E ratio of -14.12 and a beta of 2.25.

MoneyLion (ML)

MoneyLion Inc., a financial technology company, provides personalized products and financial content for American consumers. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include RoarMoney, an insured digital demand deposit account; Instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus membership program; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; Roundups, which provides features designed to encourage customers to establish good saving and investing habits; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

ML stock traded down $1.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $85.13. 200,808 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 208,770. The firm has a market capitalization of $963.67 million, a PE ratio of 386.59 and a beta of 2.94. MoneyLion has a 1 year low of $36.65 and a 1 year high of $106.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.84 and a 200-day moving average of $76.56.

