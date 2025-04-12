Best Gold Stocks To Watch Now – April 10th

Robinhood Markets, Newmont, Coca-Cola, Agnico Eagle Mines, and Freeport-McMoRan are the five Gold stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Gold stocks are shares issued by companies that are primarily involved in the exploration, mining, and production of gold. Investors often use gold stocks as a way to gain indirect exposure to the price changes in gold, balancing potential risks and rewards compared to holding the physical metal. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Gold stocks within the last several days.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

HOOD traded down $2.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.80. The stock had a trading volume of 44,523,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,491,020. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.17. Robinhood Markets has a 1-year low of $13.98 and a 1-year high of $66.91.

Newmont (NEM)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Shares of NYSE:NEM traded up $2.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.86. 12,777,588 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,756,584. The company has a market cap of $57.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.54. Newmont has a 52 week low of $36.60 and a 52 week high of $58.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.08.

Coca-Cola (KO)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

NYSE KO traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $69.90. The company had a trading volume of 8,785,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,230,225. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.45. Coca-Cola has a 1-year low of $57.93 and a 1-year high of $73.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.27 and its 200-day moving average is $66.36.

Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Shares of AEM traded up $6.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $111.97. 4,016,867 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,404,169. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52 week low of $60.15 and a 52 week high of $112.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.36. The company has a market cap of $56.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.87.

Freeport-McMoRan (FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Shares of NYSE:FCX traded down $2.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.12. The company had a trading volume of 14,283,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,813,305. Freeport-McMoRan has a 1-year low of $27.66 and a 1-year high of $55.24. The stock has a market cap of $44.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.28.

