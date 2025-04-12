biote Corp. (NASDAQ:BTMD) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of biote Corp. (NASDAQ:BTMD – Free Report) by 56.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,321 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,605 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in biote were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BTMD. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in biote during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of biote during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in biote during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in biote in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in biote by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of biote from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th.

biote Stock Performance

Shares of BTMD opened at $3.65 on Friday. biote Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $3.04 and a fifty-two week high of $8.44. The company has a market capitalization of $199.69 million, a PE ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.19.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Stephen Mark Cone purchased 38,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.88 per share, with a total value of $147,843.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 160,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $624,016.52. This trade represents a 31.05 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Guines Llc purchased 13,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.21 per share, for a total transaction of $43,437.72. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,156,426 shares in the company, valued at $13,342,127.46. The trade was a 0.33 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 958,435 shares of company stock valued at $3,118,936 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

biote Company Profile

biote Corp. operates in practice-building business within the hormone optimization space. It trains physicians and nurse practitioners in hormone optimization using bioidentical hormone replacement pellet therapy in men and women experiencing hormonal imbalance. The company offers Biote Method, a comprehensive end-to-end practice building platform that provides Biote-certified practitioners with the components developed for practitioners in the hormone optimization space comprising Biote Method education, training, and certification services; practice management software that allows Biote-certified practitioners to order, track, and manage hormone optimization product inventory and other administrative requirements; inventory management software to monitor pellet inventory; and information regarding available hormone replacement therapy products, as well as digital and point-of-care marketing support.

