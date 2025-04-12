Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Stock Rating Lowered by Redburn Atlantic

Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $10.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $14.50.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BE. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Bloom Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.29.

BE opened at $17.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.33. Bloom Energy has a 12 month low of $9.02 and a 12 month high of $29.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.48 and a beta of 3.27.

In related news, insider Satish Chitoori sold 1,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $25,591.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 178,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,482,479.04. This trade represents a 0.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 1,639 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $38,385.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 171,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,005,756.80. The trade was a 0.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BE. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Bloom Energy by 291.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 120.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

