Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,997 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 423 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 8,039,712 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $976,348,000 after buying an additional 169,445 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 5,602 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 120,634 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $14,650,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Swedbank AB raised its stake in NVIDIA by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 40,888,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,965,526,000 after buying an additional 1,868,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at $206,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA stock opened at $110.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.36. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $75.61 and a 52 week high of $195.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 trillion, a P/E ratio of 43.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.96.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The firm had revenue of $39.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. Analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total value of $2,368,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,300,891.36. This trade represents a 27.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $525,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 479,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,997,190.40. This trade represents a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,147 shares of company stock worth $17,133,207 over the last three months. 4.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NVDA. KeyCorp set a $190.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $163.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial raised their target price on NVIDIA from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $162.00 price objective on NVIDIA and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.39.

NVIDIA Profile

Free Report

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

