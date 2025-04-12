Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target Lowered to $5,600.00 at JMP Securities

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) had its price target decreased by JMP Securities from $6,100.00 to $5,600.00 in a report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Booking from $5,500.00 to $5,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,600.00 to $5,000.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5,120.00 target price (up from $4,900.00) on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Booking from $5,155.00 to $5,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5,327.28.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $4,586.53 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4,715.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $4,766.03. The stock has a market cap of $150.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.37. Booking has a one year low of $3,180.00 and a one year high of $5,337.24.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $41.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $35.82 by $5.73. Booking had a negative return on equity of 159.34% and a net margin of 24.78%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Booking will post 209.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $9.60 per share. This is a positive change from Booking’s previous quarterly dividend of $8.75. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $38.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.19%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

