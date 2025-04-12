Briaud Financial Planning Inc Boosts Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Briaud Financial Planning Inc raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3,401.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,101 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 0.2% of Briaud Financial Planning Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Briaud Financial Planning Inc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Amazon.com by 3.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 359,179,990 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $66,926,008,000 after acquiring an additional 11,370,309 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,915,046 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,116,341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,545,944 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,092,427 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $14,719,407,000 after buying an additional 545,292 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,638,207 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,084,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 57,833,954 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,776,201,000 after buying an additional 1,984,592 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.19.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.65, for a total transaction of $4,585,989.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,118,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,532,195.90. This trade represents a 0.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total transaction of $469,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,776,017.26. This trade represents a 0.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,798 shares of company stock worth $23,341,803 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $184.87 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $204.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.61 and a 1-year high of $242.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

