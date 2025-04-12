California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Shares Purchased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,929 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in California Resources were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRC. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of California Resources by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,327,712 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $120,785,000 after buying an additional 290,263 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in California Resources by 158.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 374,793 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $19,448,000 after acquiring an additional 229,940 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in California Resources by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,345,789 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $484,953,000 after acquiring an additional 225,620 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in California Resources by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,449,988 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $181,021,000 after acquiring an additional 168,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in California Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,884,000. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director James N. Chapman bought 2,000 shares of California Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.42 per share, with a total value of $78,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at $1,712,601.90. The trade was a 4.83 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

California Resources Stock Up 2.5 %

NYSE:CRC opened at $34.32 on Friday. California Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $30.97 and a 52 week high of $60.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.03.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $877.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.36 million. California Resources had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 17.43%. Research analysts anticipate that California Resources Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

California Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $0.3875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRC shares. Citigroup lowered California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays cut their target price on California Resources from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of California Resources in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of California Resources from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of California Resources in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.83.

California Resources Company Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production, and carbon management company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

