Chatham Capital Group Inc. Sells 7,652 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. cut its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,875 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 7,652 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 4.7% of Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $28,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVDA. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. KeyCorp set a $190.00 price objective on NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.39.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total value of $7,787,887.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,085,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,509,924.95. The trade was a 2.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $292,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,900,690. This trade represents a 13.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,147 shares of company stock valued at $17,133,207 over the last ninety days. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Up 3.1 %

NVDA stock opened at $110.93 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.61 and a fifty-two week high of $195.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.95 and a 200-day moving average of $130.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 trillion, a P/E ratio of 43.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.96.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The firm had revenue of $39.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.36%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Stories

