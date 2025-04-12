Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) Shares Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 347,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,729 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Clean Energy Fuels were worth $872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 7,392,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,555,000 after purchasing an additional 246,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,923,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,422,000 after purchasing an additional 31,602 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 3.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,203,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,075,000 after acquiring an additional 126,760 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,455,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,653,000 after buying an additional 12,169 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 309.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 730,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 551,896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.94% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Robert M. Vreeland purchased 15,000 shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.94 per share, for a total transaction of $29,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 458,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $890,072. This represents a 3.38 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders bought 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $64,100. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Clean Energy Fuels Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CLNE opened at $1.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.17 million, a PE ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $3.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.11 and its 200-day moving average is $2.62.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 17.32% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $109.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Clean Energy Fuels from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

About Clean Energy Fuels

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as alternative fuels for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

