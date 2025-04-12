Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) Shares Sold by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. lessened its position in Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,263 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Clearwater Paper were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Paper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper in the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Clearwater Paper by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 124.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 6,865 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Clearwater Paper in the 4th quarter valued at about $378,000. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Clearwater Paper alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Clearwater Paper in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com raised Clearwater Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th.

Clearwater Paper Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE CLW opened at $24.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Clearwater Paper Co. has a 12 month low of $22.58 and a 12 month high of $57.13. The company has a market capitalization of $397.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.40.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.84). Clearwater Paper had a negative return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 10.54%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Kari G. Moyes sold 1,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total value of $27,145.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 81,439 shares in the company, valued at $1,952,907.22. The trade was a 1.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Paper Profile

(Free Report)

Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures and supplies bleached paperboards, and consumer and parent roll tissues in the United States and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paperboard, and Consumer Products segments. The Pulp and Paperboard segment manufactures and markets bleached paperboard; Solid Bleached Sulfate paperboard that is used to produce folding cartons, liquid packaging, cups and plates, blister and carded packaging, and top sheet and commercial printing items; and hardwood and softwood pulp, as well as offers services that include custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.