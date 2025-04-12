CO2 Solutions (CVE:CST) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

CO2 Solutions Inc (CVE:CST – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.04 and traded as high as C$0.05. CO2 Solutions shares last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 37,000 shares changing hands.
CO2 Solutions Stock Down 11.1 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.04. The firm has a market cap of C$6.39 million and a P/E ratio of -0.85.
CO2 Solutions Company Profile
CO2 Solutions Inc develops proprietary technologies for the capture and production of carbon dioxide (CO2) in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It focuses on commercializing an enzyme-based technology for efficient CO2 capture from various industrial flue gasses for reuse or sequestration. The company's technology has various industrial applications, such as enhanced oil recovery, oil and gas, pulp and paper, water treatment, cement, beverage carbonation, greenhouses, and other uses.
