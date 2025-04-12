Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund (NYSE:FOF) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.08 and traded as low as $10.99. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $11.14, with a volume of 51,336 shares changing hands.
Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Trading Up 1.2 %
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.61.
Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be paid a $0.087 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th.
Institutional Trading of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund
About Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund
Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- JPMorgan is a Buy, if You Can Handle The Volatility
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- United States Steel’s Crash: An Unmissable Buying Opportunity
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Rocket Lab Stock: Weathering the Storm, Time for a Comeback?
Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.