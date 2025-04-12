Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund (NYSE:FOF) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.08 and traded as low as $10.99. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $11.14, with a volume of 51,336 shares changing hands.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Trading Up 1.2 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.61.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be paid a $0.087 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th.

Institutional Trading of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund

About Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 522,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,638,000 after acquiring an additional 40,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 3,451 shares during the period.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

