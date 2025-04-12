Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $106,000 Stake in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Free Report) by 38.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,470 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in MFA Financial were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of MFA Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in MFA Financial during the 4th quarter worth $104,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MFA Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Motiv8 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in MFA Financial during the 4th quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Choreo LLC acquired a new position in MFA Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $135,000. 65.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MFA Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MFA opened at $8.16 on Friday. MFA Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.85 and a fifty-two week high of $13.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $836.08 million, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.87.

MFA Financial Increases Dividend

MFA Financial ( NYSE:MFA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.02). MFA Financial had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 16.47%. The company had revenue of $50.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.06 million. On average, equities analysts expect that MFA Financial, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This is a positive change from MFA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. MFA Financial’s payout ratio is 177.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on MFA shares. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on MFA Financial from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com cut MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on MFA Financial from $13.50 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of MFA Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.70.

MFA Financial Profile

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage securities, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities, agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

