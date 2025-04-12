Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDF) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDF – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.96 and traded as low as $32.78. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions shares last traded at $32.78, with a volume of 340 shares changing hands.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.96 and its 200 day moving average is $34.39.

Get Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions stock. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. bought a new stake in Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 29,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.43% of the company’s stock.

About Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.