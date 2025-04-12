Corebridge Financial Inc. Decreases Position in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI)

Corebridge Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 553 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 28.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in HomeTrust Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $257,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 97.7% in the fourth quarter. Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 52,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 26,100 shares in the last quarter. 60.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ HTBI opened at $36.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $640.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.86. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.79 and a twelve month high of $38.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.59.

HomeTrust Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HTBI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.08. HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 10.43%. Equities analysts anticipate that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in a research report on Sunday, April 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company’s deposit products include savings, money market, noninterest-bearing, and interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, business, and nonprofit organizations.

