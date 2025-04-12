Corebridge Financial Inc. Has $248,000 Stock Position in Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI)

Corebridge Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Free Report) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,625 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Ryerson were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 3.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,411,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,101,000 after purchasing an additional 43,780 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ryerson by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,215,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,502,000 after buying an additional 65,181 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ryerson by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,014,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,771,000 after buying an additional 166,596 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ryerson by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 930,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,222,000 after acquiring an additional 68,022 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Ryerson by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 855,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,831,000 after purchasing an additional 17,075 shares during the period. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RYI opened at $22.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $701.52 million, a P/E ratio of -84.71 and a beta of 1.35. Ryerson Holding Co. has a one year low of $17.18 and a one year high of $33.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Ryerson ( NYSE:RYI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.34. Ryerson had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Research analysts expect that Ryerson Holding Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -288.46%.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Ryerson from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th.

In other Ryerson news, CEO Edward J. Lehner sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $247,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 593,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,706,122.12. This trade represents a 1.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James J. Claussen sold 6,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $152,230.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,773 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,956.90. The trade was a 9.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

