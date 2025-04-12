Corebridge Financial Inc. Has $252,000 Holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX)

Corebridge Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,238 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,939,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,987,000 after acquiring an additional 63,529 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 41,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 9,424 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Condor Capital Management increased its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 438,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,728,000 after buying an additional 163,934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.12% of the company’s stock.

TPG RE Finance Trust Stock Performance

Shares of TRTX stock opened at $6.82 on Friday. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.47 and a 52 week high of $9.66. The company has a market capitalization of $552.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 152.83 and a current ratio of 156.81.

TPG RE Finance Trust Announces Dividend

TPG RE Finance Trust ( NYSE:TRTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.18). TPG RE Finance Trust had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $34.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.98 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.09%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $9.50 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.40.

About TPG RE Finance Trust

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, self storage, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

