Corebridge Financial Inc. Has $268,000 Holdings in Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO)

Corebridge Financial Inc. lessened its stake in Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 539 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Hippo were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Hippo in the third quarter worth approximately $174,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hippo by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 3,412 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Hippo by 276.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 18,960 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Hippo by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 34,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Hippo by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares during the period. 43.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Hippo from $43.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hippo

In related news, CEO Torben Ostergaard sold 3,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $82,349.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,266 shares in the company, valued at $2,595,998.50. This represents a 3.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Assaf Wand sold 12,250 shares of Hippo stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total value of $327,810.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 499,064 shares in the company, valued at $13,354,952.64. This trade represents a 2.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,997 shares of company stock worth $1,469,538. Insiders own 11.37% of the company’s stock.

Hippo Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE HIPO opened at $22.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $560.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 1.49. Hippo Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.58 and a 1-year high of $35.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.25 and a 200-day moving average of $25.81.

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.08. Hippo had a negative net margin of 37.94% and a negative return on equity of 36.38%. The business had revenue of $102.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.83 million. On average, analysts forecast that Hippo Holdings Inc. will post -3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hippo

Hippo Holdings Inc provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and business customers primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Services, Insurance-as-a-Service, and Hippo Home Insurance Program. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft, as well as other personal lines policies from third party carriers; and personal and commercial, as well as home, auto, cyber, small business, life, specialty lines, and other insurance products.

