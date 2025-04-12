Corebridge Financial Inc. Reduces Holdings in Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL)

Corebridge Financial Inc. lowered its stake in Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,939 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Accel Entertainment were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 441,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Accel Entertainment by 43.3% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 22,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 6,830 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Accel Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Accel Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 224,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 57,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Accel Entertainment

In related news, Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total transaction of $265,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 348,135 shares in the company, valued at $3,693,712.35. The trade was a 6.70 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Derek Harmer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $52,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 211,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,221,537.50. This trade represents a 2.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $676,500. Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Macquarie lifted their price objective on Accel Entertainment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

Accel Entertainment Price Performance

Accel Entertainment stock opened at $10.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.71. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.02 and a 1 year high of $12.96. The company has a market cap of $935.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.10.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

Featured Articles

