Corebridge Financial Inc. Reduces Stake in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX)

Corebridge Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Surmodics were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SRDX. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Surmodics in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Surmodics in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Surmodics by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Surmodics by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Surmodics by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Surmodics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on SRDX shares. Lake Street Capital upgraded Surmodics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Surmodics in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Surmodics in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Surmodics Stock Performance

Shares of Surmodics stock opened at $28.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $407.29 million, a PE ratio of -28.21 and a beta of 1.30. Surmodics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.17 and a 1 year high of $42.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 5.45.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. Surmodics had a negative net margin of 11.48% and a negative return on equity of 4.39%. Equities analysts forecast that Surmodics, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Surmodics

(Free Report)

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides performance coating technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical and biological components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Surmodics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surmodics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.