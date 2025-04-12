Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 10,266 Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Corebridge Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,995 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 10,266 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,040,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,469,000 after buying an additional 82,807 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 641.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 408,151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 353,092 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,276,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,669,000 after purchasing an additional 340,766 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the third quarter valued at about $97,000.

Pacific Biosciences of California Stock Down 1.4 %

Pacific Biosciences of California stock opened at $1.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.72. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.08 and a 1-year high of $3.35. The company has a current ratio of 9.74, a quick ratio of 8.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $405.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 2.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pacific Biosciences of California ( NASDAQ:PACB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.20). The business had revenue of $39.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.20 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 200.40% and a negative return on equity of 42.89%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on PACB shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Friday, February 14th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $6.00 to $2.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price objective (down from $2.50) on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $1.75 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Pacific Biosciences of California to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pacific Biosciences of California currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.46.

Insider Activity at Pacific Biosciences of California

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, insider Michele Farmer sold 24,349 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.88, for a total transaction of $45,776.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 187,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,672.96. The trade was a 11.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing solution to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) technology; long-red sequencing; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

