Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 1,219 Shares of The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS)

Corebridge Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Free Report) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,219 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Marcus were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marcus by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,440,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,980,000 after purchasing an additional 8,102 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Marcus in the 4th quarter worth about $329,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Marcus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marcus by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 736,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,837,000 after purchasing an additional 139,577 shares during the period. Finally, Semanteon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Marcus in the fourth quarter worth $580,000. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCS opened at $15.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $505.48 million, a P/E ratio of -46.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.28. The Marcus Co. has a 1-year low of $9.56 and a 1-year high of $23.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Marcus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -107.69%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MCS shares. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Marcus in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Marcus in a report on Friday.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates a family entertainment center and multiscreen motion picture theatres under the Big Screen Bistro, Big Screen Bistro Express, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern by Marcus brand names.

