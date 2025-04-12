Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 1,650 Shares of Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI)

Corebridge Financial Inc. reduced its stake in Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Farmland Partners were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 470.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares during the period. Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners in the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC bought a new position in Farmland Partners during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Farmland Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. Institutional investors own 58.00% of the company’s stock.

Farmland Partners Stock Performance

NYSE:FPI opened at $10.04 on Friday. Farmland Partners Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $12.87. The company has a market capitalization of $461.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.19 and a 200-day moving average of $11.51.

Farmland Partners Announces Dividend

Farmland Partners ( NYSE:FPI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Farmland Partners had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 102.89%. The firm had revenue of $21.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.29 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Farmland Partners Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 24.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

Farmland Partners Profile

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owns and/or manages approximately 171,100 acres in 16 states, including Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Texas.

