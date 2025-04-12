Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 1,768 Shares of Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA)

Corebridge Financial Inc. lessened its stake in Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,768 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Paragon 28 were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Paragon 28 by 180.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 84,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 54,591 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Paragon 28 by 2,141.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 784,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,243,000 after purchasing an additional 749,865 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Paragon 28 by 374.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Paragon 28 by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in Paragon 28 by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 15,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. 63.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Paragon 28 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price target (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Paragon 28 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Paragon 28 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Paragon 28 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.20.

Paragon 28 Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE FNA opened at $13.02 on Friday. Paragon 28, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.65 and a 52 week high of $13.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.59 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.35.

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $71.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.81 million. Paragon 28 had a negative return on equity of 37.90% and a negative net margin of 25.31%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Paragon 28, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Mvm Partners, Llc sold 20,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total value of $234,181.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,366,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,556,684.67. The trade was a 0.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 1,875,984 shares of company stock worth $24,359,971 in the last three months. Company insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

About Paragon 28

Paragon 28, Inc develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

