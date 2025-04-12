Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 1,925 Shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)

Corebridge Financial Inc. cut its stake in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,925 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Heartland Express were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Heartland Express by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 898,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,079,000 after buying an additional 45,732 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Heartland Express by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 730,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,195,000 after acquiring an additional 63,493 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Heartland Express by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 346,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after acquiring an additional 90,100 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Heartland Express by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 210,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 5,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Heartland Express by 159.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 127,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 78,237 shares during the period. 53.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Heartland Express from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd.

Shares of HTLD stock opened at $8.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $663.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.84 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.08. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.11 and a 52 week high of $13.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.02.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. Heartland Express had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a negative return on equity of 3.57%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Heartland Express’s payout ratio is currently -21.62%.

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium, and long-haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers; cross-border freight and other transportation services; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

