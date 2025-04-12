Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 369 Shares of RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK)

Corebridge Financial Inc. lessened its position in shares of RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,164 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 369 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in RCI Hospitality were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality by 132.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in RCI Hospitality by 47.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,921 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in RCI Hospitality by 20.0% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 13,507 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 146.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,961 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 196,913 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. 53.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RCI Hospitality alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RICK shares. StockNews.com raised shares of RCI Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of RCI Hospitality in a report on Wednesday.

RCI Hospitality Stock Performance

RICK stock opened at $37.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $35.00 and a twelve month high of $61.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.65 and its 200-day moving average is $49.17. The company has a market cap of $329.50 million, a P/E ratio of 66.36 and a beta of 1.45.

RCI Hospitality Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. RCI Hospitality’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

About RCI Hospitality

(Free Report)

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RICK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RCI Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RCI Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.