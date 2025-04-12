Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 575 Shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO)

Corebridge Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,675 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in FARO Technologies were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in FARO Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Inceptionr LLC purchased a new stake in FARO Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in FARO Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FARO Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $536,000. Institutional investors own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

Get FARO Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Peter James Lau sold 4,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total transaction of $135,278.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,076 shares in the company, valued at $4,690,226.80. The trade was a 2.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Horwath sold 1,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total value of $43,364.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,155,299. This represents a 3.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,755 shares of company stock valued at $356,020 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FARO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut FARO Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on FARO Technologies from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on FARO

FARO Technologies Trading Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ FARO opened at $25.40 on Friday. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.52 and a 12-month high of $33.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $482.14 million, a P/E ratio of -72.57 and a beta of 1.55.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $93.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.40 million. FARO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.49% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS.

About FARO Technologies

(Free Report)

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional measurement, imaging, and realization solutions worldwide. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Tracker, a combination of a portable large-volume laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to position components; FARO Laser Scanning Portfolio to measure and collect a cloud of data points for 3D rendering of an object or area; and FARO Mobile Laser Portfolio provides 3D scanning while attached to other mobile devices, such as drones for metrology, reverse engineering, factory automation, building information modeling, public safety, and other applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FARO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FARO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FARO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.