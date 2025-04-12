Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 7,680 Shares of E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO)

Corebridge Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,680 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in E2open Parent were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ETWO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of E2open Parent by 593.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,960,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677,336 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in E2open Parent by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,736,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,892,000 after purchasing an additional 759,398 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its stake in E2open Parent by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 2,182,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,806,000 after purchasing an additional 596,425 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of E2open Parent by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,397,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,878,000 after purchasing an additional 408,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gagnon Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of E2open Parent by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 1,171,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after buying an additional 390,372 shares in the last quarter.

E2open Parent stock opened at $2.01 on Friday. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.75 and a fifty-two week high of $5.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $688.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.30 and its 200-day moving average is $2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

E2open Parent ( NYSE:ETWO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). E2open Parent had a positive return on equity of 4.38% and a negative net margin of 74.63%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

ETWO has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of E2open Parent from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of E2open Parent from $2.60 to $2.30 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on E2open Parent from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management and orchestration SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its SaaS platform includes various key strategic and operational areas, including omni-channel, demand sensing, supply planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics and manufacturing and supply management.

