Corebridge Financial Inc. Trims Position in Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV)

Corebridge Financial Inc. lowered its stake in Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 65,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,081 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Evolv Technologies were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EVLV. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evolv Technologies by 352.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 211,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 164,775 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Evolv Technologies by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,820,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,426,000 after purchasing an additional 355,611 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Evolv Technologies by 20.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 924,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,743,000 after purchasing an additional 158,877 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Evolv Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $325,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Evolv Technologies by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,663,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,785,000 after acquiring an additional 78,775 shares during the period. 66.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Evolv Technologies alerts:

Evolv Technologies Price Performance

EVLV opened at $3.36 on Friday. Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $4.65. The stock has a market cap of $529.37 million, a P/E ratio of -24.00 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.50.

Evolv Technologies Company Profile

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening in the United States and internationally. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Evolv Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolv Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.