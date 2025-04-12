CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Acquired by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,579 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,029 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in CSX were worth $3,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Partners in Financial Planning purchased a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $510,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 313,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,124,000 after purchasing an additional 8,294 shares during the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd lifted its position in CSX by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 3,785,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $122,161,000 after purchasing an additional 362,461 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 154,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,986,000 after buying an additional 10,903 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

CSX Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $28.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $52.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $26.22 and a 12-month high of $37.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.58 and a 200 day moving average of $32.72.

CSX Increases Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). CSX had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 28.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 29.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CSX. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on CSX from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.70.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

