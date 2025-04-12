Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) Price Target Raised to $17.00

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA – Free Report) had its price target raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

NASDAQ:DGICA opened at $17.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.05. Donegal Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.26 and a fifty-two week high of $19.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $640.79 million, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of -0.05.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.39. Donegal Group had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $249.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.61 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Donegal Group will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Donegal Group news, major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.14 per share, for a total transaction of $145,120.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 13,334,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,885,689.48. This represents a 0.06 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP David Wayne Sponic sold 5,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total transaction of $100,607.29. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,006 shares in the company, valued at $36,449.02. This trade represents a 73.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders bought 105,908 shares of company stock worth $1,865,086 and sold 47,119 shares worth $845,651. Corporate insiders own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DGICA. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Donegal Group by 124.0% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 235,746 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 130,489 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 429,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,638,000 after purchasing an additional 97,795 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 351.3% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 107,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 84,029 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 170.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 103,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 65,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Donegal Group by 137.8% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 104,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,615,000 after buying an additional 60,491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

