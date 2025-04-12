Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Upgraded to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $91.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on EMN. StockNews.com raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup raised Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $105.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $105.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.75.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Stock Up 2.9 %

EMN opened at $78.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.38. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $70.90 and a one year high of $114.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.27. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 9.65%. Equities research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.23%.

Institutional Trading of Eastman Chemical

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EMN. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

About Eastman Chemical

(Get Free Report)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.